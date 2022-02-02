New Delhi: Congress MLA from Jharkhand Irfan Ansari has alleged that former Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh, who recently left the party to join the BJP, had been secretly working with the saffron party for one year to topple the alliance government and weaken Congress.

Calling him an 'intruder', Ansari accused RPN Singh of 'looting' Jharkhand. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said: "RPN Singh was an intruder who looted Jharkhand as long as he was here. He sold tickets to us for money. He had no contribution or role after becoming MLA. He was on a mission by BJP to destroy Congress in the state. But he will never be able to topple down the government as all Congress MLAs are standing strong with the party and the government will complete its term".

On January 25, RPN Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the BJP in a big blow for the grand old party. Since then, there is speculation that he might try to overthrow the Congress-JMM government by creating a rift between Jharkhand Congress MLAs. The speculation is based on the fact that RPN shares a good relationship with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and can try to poach him to NDA. The speculation got stronger after Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash had a meeting with RPN Singh in Delhi.

