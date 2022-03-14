Jamshedpur: Congress MLA from Mahgama seat in Jharkhand, Dipika Singh Pandey, on Sunday, resigned from party's national secretary post as well as co in-charge of Uttarakhand assembly polls. She resigned from all party posts after taking moral responsibility for Congress' debacle in Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Dipika, who was attending the Congress workers' meeting at Kolhan (Jamshedpur), said, whatever responsibility the party will give, she will accept. "Communal politics are dominant over unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, and issues related to the common man. Congress was defeated due to the Communal agenda."

It looks like drubbing of Congress in Uttarakhand assembly polls was apparent in Jharkhand Congress as well.

Talking about the language dispute, Dipika said, "The party is thinking over it and will make a decision soon. The purpose of the language is to unite people and not to create differences among them. We have to work towards employment generation for youths in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand government has been working firmly on this issue and it will keep on working."