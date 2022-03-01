Bengaluru: After the Congress' padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river entered Bengaluru on Tuesday, party state President D K Shivakumar apologised to the people of the city in advance as the march would very likely create traffic jams in parts of the city till March 3. Also accusing the ruling BJP of trying to stop the padayatra by 'falsely framing' Congress leaders for violation of rules, out of "political vengeance", he said his party will not "bow down to such threats".

"I want to apologise to the people of Bengaluru, as there will be traffic trouble in parts of Bengaluru for the next three days. But the march will solve your water related issues for the next 50 years. Our fight is for the people of the state and citizens of Bengaluru. So, please cooperate and march with us," Shivakumar said. Affirming a positive response to the march, he claimed that apartment associations, factory owners, industrialists and common people have come forward to join the fight for water.

The padayatra, that began on Sunday, will be covering a distance of 15.8 km to reach Jayadeva Junction in the city from near Kengeri. This is the second part of the march that had previously ended abruptly in Ramanagara on January 13 after the third wave of the COVID-19 had peaked. The padayatra 2.0 with the theme 'Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right), that resumed on Sunday, will culminate after covering a total distance of 79.8 kms on March 3.

An FIR has been registered against 38 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, for holding the march on Sunday in violation of COVID-19 rules. The FIR names several Congress leaders including Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, among several others. The prevailing COVID norms carry a ban on rallies, dharnas and protests. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP government has not withdrawn COVID curbs and has extended it with an intention to stop Congress' padayatra, and it is nothing but politics. He questioned as to how the BJP and saffron organizations are allowed to hold political events and rallies, and restrictions were only applicable to Congress' march and rallies.

"We won't fear jail threats...we will fight against it, summons have been issued to us, but our march will continue. Let police remove their uniform and wear saffron clothes. They are just following the BJP's instructions. We have a list of police officers who are troubling us, we will answer them when the time comes," he added. The march is also being seen politically, keeping in mind the BBMP elections, with the padayatra covering about 15 assembly constituencies in the city in the days to come.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, to which neighboring Tamil Nadu is opposed. The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and holds the capacity to generate 400 MW power.

Also read: Karnataka Congress Mekedatu padayatra 2.0: FIR against 41 people including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah