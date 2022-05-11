New Delhi: The opposition leaders have welcomed Supreme Court’s order to put the sedition law on hold till further orders and also suggested that the law should be permanently scrapped. Addressing the media today, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri, said that with the sedition law under judicial scrutiny, the government was forced to inform the Supreme Court that it will reconsider and re-examine the provisions of this law.

“It is good that the Supreme Court has provided some relief by ordering section 124A of the IPC to be kept in abeyance, stayed all proceedings, and directed Central and state governments not to register new cases under the said law. The Supreme Court must not wait for the government’s review and proceed to scrap the anachronistic Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code when it resumes hearing in July 2022,” he added.

He further said that the law was brought during British rule and was framed to suppress the independence movement. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Tilak and many more were booked under this law then but there is no place for this law in Independent Secular Democratic India. “Government is saying that they will review this law but this country is now aware that whenever this government doesn’t want to do anything they send it for review.

More than 400 people were arrested under this law out of which only six were convicted. The rest of them are in prison and couldn’t even apply for bail. But now after this order, they can apply for bail and this will also stop the misuse of this law,” said Yechuri.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and National Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, said the decision was historic and will uphold the constitution and voice of truth. “Supreme Court has finally pronounced a historical verdict by staying the Sedition Law. A clear-cut message has gone today to suppressers and subjugators of public opinion, of dissent, of everyone who criticizes the autocratic and dictatorial rulers and their policy that you can no longer suppress the voice of truth, suppress the voice of dissent; those critical of government must be heard and course corrections need to be done,” he added.

He further said that the draconian law that was heaped upon crores and lakhs of Congressmen by the British needs to go now. “Congress promised this in its 2019 manifesto. Supreme Court has finally spoken, the constitution will be upheld and the voice of truth and those speaking truth to power will finally have their way,” he concluded. The stay was ordered by a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday.

