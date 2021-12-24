New Delhi: As the discontent within the Congress unit in Uttrakhand is brewing, the party's top brass reaches out to former Chief Minister and party's prominent face in poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat after he gave a cryptic "warning" to the party high command by expressing his anguish with a tweet.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Rawat over the phone to listen to his grievances and to take him into confidence about the party's support. "Harish Rawatji ko bola gya hai ki sarkaar banao aur sarkaar chalao" (Harish Rawat has been told to form the government and run the government)," a party leader said.



This comes a day after Harish Rawat expressed his anguish through a series of tweets, stating, "Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role."

He further added, "I have been thinking... Harish Rawat, it's gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest. Then there is a voice in the head that quietly says I am neither weak nor will run from challenges. I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way."

Due to his tweet, Congress high command preponed its scheduled meeting with Uttrakhand leaders. Harish Rawat, along with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pritam Singh, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Ganesh Godiyal and party leader Yashpal Arya, is expected to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, a section of Congress leaders is attacking Rawat over his tweet by claiming it as "pressure tactics" upon the party high command. The first attack came from Congress MP Manish Tewari, who used a Punjabi idiom that meant only the last rites need to be completed now after Rawat 'mishandled' Assam and Punjab as the All India Congress Committee

in-charge.

"FIRST ASSAM THEN PUNJAB NOW UTTRAKHAND….. BHOG POORA HI PAUN GAYE KASAR NA RAHE JAWE KOI," Tewari tweeted. Another Congress MP Ravneet Bittu also launched an attack on Rawat, saying, "The thing, which he used to teach us (Punjab Congress leaders) that we should speak to the party first rather than media, but he is practising the same in his case. Now it is time for the principal to become the student again."

