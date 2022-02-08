New Delhi: Congress party, on Tuesday, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he often forgets that his government is in power for the past 8 years and yet he keeps mentioning Congress and its former PMs in his speeches. This comes after PM Modi made speeches in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha while replying to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, where he accused the opposition party of separatism, destabilizing state government, corruption and doing dynasty politics.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar said, "This Prime Minister has no other thing to do but accuse Congress party. He forgets that he had become the Prime Minister eight years back. He thinks that Congress government is still in power because of which he raises questions upon us."

Meanwhile, Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar addressed a press conference, on Tuesday, in which he stated, "Nehru ji passed away 60 years ago. But today the Prime Minister is remembering him again and again in order to hide his own failures. Prime Minister Modi is so weak that even to hide his failures, he has to resort to defaming the first Prime Minister of the country. The Prime Minister is repeatedly telling lies in Parliament."

Kumar also said that the Congress-led UPA government had pulled 27 crore people out of poverty, but due to the policies of the present regime, these people have been pushed back into poverty again. He also claimed that under the tenure of the current regime, 80 crore people in this country are compelled to have free ration. ''You'll be counted among the five percent richest people of the country even if you are earning Rs 20,000 every month. The situation of the country is so bad that 80 crore people have to depend on free food grains to deal with their hunger."

Kumar also accused PM Modi of breaking the law saying, "There is so much poverty in the country that in 2021, more than 11 crore people applied for work under MGNREGA but all of them were not given it. Under MNREGA, you cannot refuse to give work to anyone, but the Prime Minister broke this law. The government refused to give work to a large number of people. Instead of hiding its failure, the government should focus on tackling the challenges like unemployment and inflation."

