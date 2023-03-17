New Delhi: Congress leaders on Friday here hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda over his allegation on Rahul Gandhi's speech in London saying, BJP themselves are anti-national and that they never took part in India's freedom movement.

National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK and said that he has become a permanent part of the "anti-nationalist toolkit. It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit."

Reacting sharply against the BJP leader and calling "BJP themselves are antinational", Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They (BJP) themselves are anti-national. They never took part in India's freedom movement. And they're calling others anti-national. They are doing this to deviate from issues of unemployment & inflation. Can Rahul Gandhi ever be anti-national? Are people who debate about democracy anti-national? I condemn JP Nadda's statement. Why are they not giving Rahul Gandhi a chance to speak in Parliament."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari on BJP National President JP Nadda said, "People in Constitutional positions are demanding discussion on whether we can have freefall of information in Parliament. Article 105 gives freedom to parliament members for saying anything at Parliament’s table. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too hit out at the saffron party saying, "Why are BJP party members speaking here & there, why scared to hold discussions in Parliament? BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi’s 56 inches chest has now shrunk."

In the Cambridge row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation. He also alleged that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions. The basic idea behind the Chinese troops on the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh borders is similar to what is happening in Ukraine, adding that he mentioned this to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar but he disagreed terming it a "ludicrous idea".

The Congress leader also mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other. After this, BJP leaders widely criticized him for his speech in London accusing him of defaming India's name.