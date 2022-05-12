Bengaluru: Former Congress Member of Parliament Ramya's series of tweets continues and she indirectly announced war against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Ramya, who tweeted tagging KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar openly vented her outrage.

Ramya, who has publicly shared many screenshots against D.K. Shivakumar on Twitter, the Congress office has sent these messages to Congress leaders and activists to troll me. But she tweeted that, So the 'office' has circulated these messages among the congress leaders & volunteers asking them to troll me. Save yourself the trouble- I’ll do it myself.@srivatsayb @DKShivakumar

Yesterday also Ramya tweeted supporting former minister M.B.Patil and indirectly took a dig at KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar who had been talking against, Congress campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil and Ashwath Narayana visited. But today, she has announced war against DKS.

Responding to a question raised by the media about the meeting of M.B.Patil and Ashwattha Narayan, the KPCC president replied that Ashwath Narayan met M.B.Patil for support.

“People across parties meet each other, go to functions, some even get married into families — I’m surprised @DKShivakumar would say this about @MBPatil who’s a staunch congressman. Shouldn’t the party be fighting elections as one unit?@INCIndia,” wrote Ramya on Twitter, in response to Shivakumar’s comment.

Former Mandya MP and actress Ramya, who had tweeted and defended M.B. Patil and Ashwatht Narayan's visit. It is normal for political leaders to be involved in non-unbiased. D.K.Shivakumar's statement about M.B.Patil surprised me, she had said it yesterday.

Ramya, who praised M.B.Patil, rarely has given a statement on a political issue. She did not even appear in the political activities of the Congress party, also she had remained on the backscreen in the film industry. But recently she has been active on social networking and has been responding to both cinema and politics.

Ramya, who was head of the Congress party's social networking division, quit the post a year ago and stayed away from politics. She had been preparing to contest for Congress against MP Sumalatha in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. However, former MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, who was ousted from the JDS a few months ago, has been repeatedly visiting KPCC president D K. Shivakumar and expressed his willingness to join the Congress. It is said that, D.K.Shivakumar is also willing to rope in Shivaramegowda. There is information that D.K.Shivakumar had promised ShivarameGowda a ticket.

"I didn't deceive anyone. News has been circulated that I had duped Congress by resigning after receiving Rs 8 crore. This is far from the truth. I have not cheated the party, I have resigned due to personal reasons," she clarifies today by tweet.

Also read: Everyone should comply with K'taka HC's order on loudspeaker usage, says Kharge