Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, two senior Congress leaders disclosed the alleged involvement of a few political leaders of Karnataka in a 'drugs and bitcoin scam'. After senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah disclosure about the scam, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, too, claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam.

"I have been trying to collect information. It is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen," he said while speaking to the media here on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah had earlier also claimed that there was an effort to cover up the alleged scam but did not mention who the politicians were. Reacting to this, Shivakumar said, "The case will certainly be covered by the agencies concerned. That's what they're trying to do. There is debate on a different level, there will be no smoke without fire."

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah had earlier said, "There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians. BJP govt should not use its power to divert the investigation. They should ensure that the guilty are punished."

Notably, these allegations come ahead of by-polls scheduled in Karnataka in two constituencies. Meanwhile, amid speculation over IT raids at Shivakumar's residence, the KPCC president, clarified saying, "IT hasn't come to my home." Sleuths from the Income Tax Department on Thursday raided Shivakumar's aide UB Shetty's residence in Dasanakoppa Circle in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them. "My point is.. as per my information, many powerful people are involved in it (bitcoin scam) and investigating agencies trying to close this, No one should be safeguarded no one should be saved culprits must be punished, whoever it may be," Siddaramaiah. "Now they're saying they (CM) have referred it to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). That means there must be something hidden. I don't know more about it, I'm gathering information," he added.