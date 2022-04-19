Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Internal bickerings in the Uttarakhand Congress came to the fore when nine Congress MLAs failed to turn up at out of the 19 MLAs when Yashpal Arya took charge as the Leader of the Opposition of the Assembly and Bhuvan Kapri as the Deputy leader in the presence of state Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav and Harish Rawat.

After assuming office, the Leader of the Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly, Yashpal Arya, thanked the Congress high command. "We have received people's mandate to sit in the Opposition. But, we will put up issues concerning the common man in the House. We will work in coordination with the Uttarakhand Congress president and fight for the people's cause. The rising unemployment, setting up of Lokayukta and other burning issue will be taken up on a priority basis for its early resolution," said Arya.