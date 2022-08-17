Chandigarh: Controversy breaks out after youth Congress leader Karamjit Singh Gill wearing a T-shirt with Jagdish Tytler's photo printed on it visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. His photos are getting viral on social media, in which he can be seen wearing a t-shirt that has a photo of Jagdish Tytler who is accused of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Karamjit Singh Gill is the Congress Vice Chairman of SC Cell and reportedly very close to Jagdish Tytler. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) considers Jagdish Tytler as a key accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. After the incident, the opposition labeled the acts an attempt to spoil the atmosphere and create unrest.

Jagdish Tytler is a Congress leader and former Member of Parliament who also served in several government positions.