Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

"This evening I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am having symptoms (cough and fever), I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated, which is protecting me from more severe illness. I am under home quarantine and request everyone who have recently come in my contact to get tested," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

ANI