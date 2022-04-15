Nainital: Former MLA and Congress leader Sanjeev Arya had a narrow escape after a mentally deranged man tried to attack him with a sharp weapon during a program in Uttarakhand's Nainital.

A program was organized on Ambedkar Jayanti on behalf of SC Commission Vice President PC Gorkha in Betalghat, in which Sanjeev Arya also participated. During the program, a mentally deranged person came on the stage and proceeded to attack Arya with a sharp weapon. Arya had a narrow escape but suffered a minor injury on his hand while trying to dodge the attack.

In the meantime, businessman and leader Balam Singh, who was present on the stage, caught the attacker. The accused has been identified as Tok Jawa of village Ghiroli in Prem Ram.

It is being said that the accused is mentally ill even as Sanjeev Arya has refused to take legal action against the accused. The police took the man into custody. After the incident, his wife reached the spot with the child and also brought the medical report of the husband along with her.

The woman later apologized to Sanjeev Arya for the mistake of her husband and requested him not to send him to jail to which Arya agreed.

