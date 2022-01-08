Farrukhabad: Senior Congress leader and former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid, his wife Louise Khurshid and son Jafar Khurshid have tested positive for COVID-19. All three of them have quarantined themselves in their house.

Congress leader's programmes has been cancelled and people who came in contact with the trio have been asked to isolate themselves.

Salman Kurshid has tested positive on a day when India recorded over one lakh cases for the third consecutive day. As a result, India's daily positivity rate has shot up to 9.28 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 5.66 percent.