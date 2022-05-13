Srinagar: Veteran Congress leader and former minister Saifuddin Soz condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Ccentral Kashmir's Budgam district. KP Rahul Bhat was shot at by militants at Tehsil Office Chadoora and he succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital Srinagar. Soz in a statement said that “an innocent citizen belonging to Kashmiri Pandit Community has been assassinated by unknown militants”.

“It is believed widely in Kashmir that Rahul Bhat was a law-abiding citizen of Kashmir, least interested in public controversies,” he said. He offered condolences to the bereaved family while urging the administration to bring the killers to justice, as early as possible. “I also urge the administration to provide necessary succor to the family concerned, who lost their breadwinner," he added. Bhat's killing has evoked widespread condemnation from political leaders as well as the general public.