Jaipur: Randeep Dhankhar, younger brother of NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar said the family has been in a joyous mood after they about the nomination.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Randeep talked about his eldest brother Jagdeep Dhankhar's academic and professional career. "He had his education up to Class 5 at the village school. Thereafter, he went to Jodhpur and secured his LLB degree from Rajasthan University. He was also the president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association," he said.

In 1989, Jagdeep Dhankhar, his brother said, fought the Lok Sabha election and won the polls with a huge margin. "My eldest brother won the Lok Sabha elections in June 1989 and then he became a minister in the government of India. Later, he was elected as an MLA from the Kishangarh seat in Rajasthan. He has been in politics for the last 33 years," said Randeep.

"Congratulatory messages are pouring in from both Congress and BJP for my brother. My brother had an association with both parties. But, what I think is that Vice-President is a constitutional post. Hence, people will vote for him setting aside party affiliations," he said.