Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) : Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria has been arrested by Police from his residence in Panna on Tuesday morning, He has been arrested for his controversial `be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution' remark about the prime minister. FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna on December 12.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday met the Madhya Pradesh's Director General of Police seeking immediate arrest of Congress' Raja Pateria for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has alleged that Raja Pateria's statement proves that Congress has been conspiring to kill the Prime Minister.Pateria, the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks on Sunday at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organized by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.

In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will "end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime". "You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.

Agitated over his statement, the BJP leaders demanded Pateria's immediate arrest and also sought the strictest probe into the matter. In the letter to DGP, the BJP leaders said: "A video in the matter has gone viral over social media and electronic media where a senior leader of Congress was seen appealing to kill the Prime Minister in an open address in a village of Panna. Such an appeal to kill the Prime Minister shows that there is a serious challenge to national security, and a conspiracy to spread anarchy and cause a riot in Madhya Pradesh."