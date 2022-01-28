Lucknow: Raj Babbar, former UP president of Congress and Bollywood actor, is expected to quit the party to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). When several of its leaders have been quitting the party, this new development for Congress will be another jolt for the Congress, said the source.

RPN Singh who has a firm grip over Purvanchal politics in Uttar Pradesh left Congress recently to join BJP. Besides, Rakesh Sachan who has a stronghold over Kanpur and Fatehpur regions of Uttar Pradesh parted ways with the Congress party and joined hands with BJP. Now, senior Congress leader Raj Babbar is on the lookout for 'greener pasture' and for 'better options', he will leave the party soon to join the Samajwadi, added the source. Though, it has been denied by Raj Babbar as well as the Congress party. The speculation is also that Raj Babbar may move to Bahujan Samajwadi Party also.

Raj Babbar has been sidelined in the Congress party since 2019. Although, Congress has included his name among the star campaigner for 2022 assembly polls before that he was being sidelined. Hence 'disgruntled' Raj Babbar is looking for a better option.

Raj Babbar started his political career from Janata Dal and in 1994 he went to Rajya Sabha on an SP ticket. In 2004, Raj Babbar fought the election on Samajwadi Party ticket and went to Lok Sabha. But in 2006, he left SP and joined Congress in 2008.

