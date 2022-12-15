Dausa (Rajasthan): Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is covering Rajasthan kickstarted from Dausa district, on Thursday morning. In the first leg of Thursday's Yatra, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders visited Goliya village falling under Lalsot Assembly constituency.

Thereafter, the Yatra entourage entered the Didwana Agricultural University where he interacted with farmers. Rahul took the first break at Didwana Agricultural University campus before resuming the Yatra.

After the afternoon break, Rahul resumed his onward journey from Salempur post office and the Yatra finally concluded at Maulai village near Nayavas bus stand. Rahul halted for the night at Meena High Court Nagal Rajawatan. He had covered altogether 23 kilometres during the Yatra.

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Harish Chaudhary, Mahendra Chaudhary, local MLA and minister Parsadi Lal Meena were accompanying Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul was accorded a warm welcome at Lalsot in Dausa district of Rajasthan. Villagers dressed in traditional costumes performed folk dances before the Congress leader. A large crowd thronging the area was jostling for space to have glimpses of Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday also, when Rahul visited Sawai Madhopur the women legislators donning traditional attire gave him a rousing welcome.