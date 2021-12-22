Kochi (Kerala): Senior Congress leader and Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas passed away on Wednesday. He was 70.

He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for a long time. He was the Working President of KPCC.

He was also a former Member of Parliament who represented the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly from Thrikkakkara assembly constituency in the 2016 Legislative Assembly election by defeating Sebastian Paul of Communist Party of India (Marxist)

