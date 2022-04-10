Gwalior: In order to make people understand the importance of democracy and their rights, apart from taking a dig at the BJP, a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has gotten his daughter’s wedding invites printed with 'save the Constitution of India'.

Now, this unique attempt is drawing people's attention and the invitation card has gone viral on social media. The message on the card reads "The rights of 140 crore citizens of the country have to be saved, only then India will survive."

Phool Singh Baraiya, the tallest Dalit leader of the Gwalior Chambal zone, said that a copy of the Constitution will be given to the groom's relatives during wedding processions as a gift. "The purpose is to motivate all the people to save the constitution. We have printed about 400 copies of the Constitution. The marriage is in Gwalior on 11 April," he said and added 'we have also requested on the card not to bring gifts".

It is being said that along with senior Congress leaders, state president Kamal Nath and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will also attend the wedding. Phool Singh Baraiya has a good hold over the Dalit community and is considered quite vocal about his views.

