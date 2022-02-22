Pratapgarh (UP): Pramod Tiwari, senior Congress leader and star campaigner, while canvasing for party candidate Dr Niraj Tiwari, Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for 'doing nothing' for the state in the past five years.

"Every body remembers Abba Jaan, Ammi Jaan and Bhai Jaan in the hours of crisis. It seems that BJP has done nothing in the last five years, that's whey they are raising issues like Abba Jaan, Ammi Jaan, Bhai Jaan and Pakistan." Tiwari said. Yogi Adityanath government, he said, did not have "any answer" to the galloping prices of essential commodities. "Scores of people died of Covid due to dearth of oxygen supply, and they (Yogi government) didn't have an answer to it as well," the Congress leader said.

"I can say with firm conviction that during the first three phases of UP elections, the BJP has gone to the last row and this trend is going to continue. On March 10, Yogi government will be sent to exile and secular forces will come together to form the government in Uttar Pradesh," Tiwari added.

Uttar Pradesh has completed three phases of Assembly Elections so far, with the state going to polls in the fourth one tomorrow (Wednesday). The results of the polls will be declared on March 10.