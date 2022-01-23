Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress' campaign committee chairman and former MP, P.L. Punia termed BSP chief Mayawati's remarks against the Congress "unreasonable comment given in frustration." Earlier in the day Mayawati termed the Congress as a party which divides the opposition votes against the BJP, and urged voters to ignore it. "People of UP see the Congress as a vote cutting party."

PL Punia claimed that because of Priyanka Gandhi's leadership and her developmental politics, Congress has gained its support base among Dalit, backward, most backward, minority and tribal society in the state. He attacked Mayawati for not uttering a single word against the atrocities that happened with Dalits in BJP's government.

He added, "Mayawati formed government in Uttar Pradesh with support of BJP three times. Now she has not utter a single word against the Dalit atrocities happening in the state for the last five years. When the Dalit daughter of Hathras, brutally murdered and then cremated overnight by the Yogi Police of Uttar Pradesh against the wishes of her family or any other incident, she remained silent as fear of CBI kept on haunting her. Now in the final hours of the elections, she is trying to mislead the Dalit community by speaking like a BJP spokesperson,"

PL Punia further said, "According to the NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh has topped the entire nation in Dalit atrocities during Yogi rule. Recently, a case of murder of Dalit youth Arun Valmiki came to light inside the Agra police station. The agitation by Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi against all the incidents of Dalits and tribal atrocities remained in the media headlines, which has been seen by the whole country. The Uttar Pradesh Congress alone raised its voice against every Dalit oppression and brought the guilty to the end."

He also claimed that this time the Dalit society of the state is not going to fall under their trap.

