New Delhi : In a major embarrassment, Congress leader Pawan Khera when he was stopped from boarding a plane at Delhi airport on Thursday morning allegedly for mispronouncing the name Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a press conference recently. Without mentioning the details of deplaning Khera, Delhi police said that he has been stopped on the request of Assam police.

Khera has been in the centre of controversy for the last few days after he wrongly pronounced the name of the Prime Minister 'Narendra Damodar Modi' as 'Narendra Gautamdas Modi' in a recent press conference in New Delhi. While expressing the party's reservation over BJP's reluctance to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the ongoing Adani Hindenburg row, Khera said in the press conference that Prime Minister's name is Damodardas but he acts like Gautam Das. Even in a tweet he wrote - "I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das…."

Since then the saffron brigade was demanding his arrest. Few minutes after the tweet BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on his twitter handle - "The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics… Congress’s deep seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India".

BJP strongly alleged that Khera has targeted the humble background of the Prime Minister. Priti Gandhi - that national in-charge of social media, BJP Mohila Morcha took to twitter and wrote - "@Pawankhera has become so desperate to prove his credentials & worth to his bosses that he has stooped to slandering the Honourable Prime Minister's father. Absolutely Disgusting!!"

As per the report Khera was suppose to go to Raipur today morning but he was stopped at the Delhi airport. Ironically he was about the board into the airport bus to catch the flight for his destination. Suddenly security personnel, who was stationed there, asked him not to board because of police officer instruction.