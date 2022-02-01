Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister and Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang and his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday.

The development comes days after senior Kang had announced that he would independently contest from Kharar since he was denied a ticket by Congress. The party had offered the Kharar ticket to contractor and Mohali District Planning Committee Chairman Vikay Sharma Tinku.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for denying tickets to his family, Kang alleged that the CM's tilt towards Tinku was because of common business interests between the two. Kang claimed that barring Channi and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, other members of the central election committee were in his favour.

