New Delhi: Congress leader Jagdish Sharma has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of elections in five states with the rise in Corona cases. Sharma, who has formed an organisation of Congress workers named 'Rahul Priyanka Sena', has appealed that as the Omicron is spreading rapidly, elections should be deferred.

The PIL, filed by Congress leader Jagdish Sharma, was listed before a Division bench presided over by Chief Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Thursday. However, the matter could not be heard as the bench did not assemble.

Filed through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh and advocate Manish Kumar, the plea also sought the Centre and Delhi government to submit their plans to contain the pandemic during the third wave of the pandemic, including the preparedness for Oxygen and other essential items in this regard.

Seeking direction from the Election Commission to postpone the polls for some months, the plea also prayed for a mandatory quarantine of people returning from poll-bound States. Recently, the Election Commission had extended the ban on public rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states--Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur--by a week, from January 15 to 22. The campaigning had been restricted after the election notification on January 8 when the Election Commission banned rallies, public meetings, and roadshows -- first till January 15 and then till January 31.

