Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all positions of Congress including primary membership of the party."The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the conterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India," wrote Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a century-old association with the Indian National Congress," stated Azad in a five-page resignation letter.