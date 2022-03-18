New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of G-23, reached 10, Janpath in New Delhi to meet party president Sonia Gandhi. Sources had earlier said that Ghulam Nabi Azad and some other members of the G-23 group will meet interim party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Hooda, a G 23 leader, was the first to reach out to the Congress High Command after the faction's meeting at Azad's residence in New Delhi over the poll drubbing. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi asked Hooda about the meeting of the G-23 leaders and their resolution. Hooda reportedly suggested elections for the Congress Working Committee and taking future decisions through discussions only in CWC as this was also mentioned by the G-23 group.

Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. The party is slated to elect a new party chief later this year at the culmination of organisational elections.