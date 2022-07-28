New Delhi: Admitting the fact that cross-voting during the Presidential election in Assam was a huge setback for the party, the Congress on Thursday clarified that strict actions will be taken against the "traitors".

"Very strong action will be taken against the traitors. I will visit Assam very soon and interact with all the concerned people...Party high command is very upset with the way the cross-voting took place in Assam," said AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh to ETV Bharat. Terming the cross-voting by Congress MLAs as a betrayal to the Assamese people, Singh said, "no cross voters will be spared."

In the Presidential election that took place on July 18, at least 22 legislators from the opposition parties cross-voted in favor of NDA's Droupadi Murmu. Although Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that at least 15-16 opposition MLAs voted for Murmu, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora rejected such a claim and said that 5-6 Congress MLAs have been found voting for Droupadi Murmu.

"We have submitted a list of six MLAs to AICC who have cross-voted in favor of NDA candidate," said Bora to this correspondent. The APCC president also came down heavily over All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal for working as a "B team" of the BJP.

"In spite of extending their support for Yashwant Sinha, they (AIUDF) ultimately voted for Murmu," claimed Bora. Shocked over such cross-voting and betrayal by opposition allies, the Congress has decided to contest the coming 2023 Panchayat election in Assam alone. "We will go solo in the Gaon Panchayat election next year and we believe that we will do good," said Bora.

Terming the Panchayat election as a semi-final ahead of the 2024 general election, Bora said that Congress will start a massive membership drive in nook and corner of the State very soon. The are 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

"By next year we will have a fresh team with young leaders as we will have district-level Congress committee election this year. We will also have State level election by September," said Bora. In the 2018 Panchayat election held in Assam, BJP got 212 Zilla Parishad seats out of a total of 420 seats. Congress won 147 and AIUDF got 26, AGP 19, and others 16.

Out of 2197, Anchalik Panchayat BJP bagged 1025, Congress 771, AIUDF 139, and AGP 118. Of the total 2197 Gaon Panchayat President, BJP bagged 984, Congress got 760, AGP 137, and AIUDF 130. When asked, whether the result of the Presidential election will have an impact on Congress prospects in the Northeastern States, Bora claimed that the Congress with its "loyal soldiers" will work hard to keep the party intact.

"It has become a tendency for the political leaders to join other parties for their own benefit. But the leaders and workers who are loyal to the Congress will remain with the party," Bora said.