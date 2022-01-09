Ramanagara: Amid prohibitory orders to contain Covid, Congress on Sunday launched 'Walk for Water Rally' in Ramanagara demanding construction of a balancing reservoir across Kaveri river for the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru at Cauvery Sangam near Kanakapura of Ramanagara district.

The padayatra would cover 168 kms and end on January 19. Actor Duniya Vijay and Sadhukokila also participated in the march.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Congress former ministers M.B. Patil, H.K. Patil, and MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others participated in the rally. Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce and many farmer organisations agreed to support the walk for drinking water.

The closing ceremony will be held at Basavanagudi National College ground at Bengaluru on the last day. On the final day, there will be a huge public rally at the National College Ground in Bengaluru. Over 4,000 people have enrolled for it.

Also, 20 wedding halls in Bengaluru have been booked for workers to prepare and get ready for the final leg of the yatra and the public rally in the National College Grounds in Bengaluru. Local district leaders from Mysore, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu have been told to mobilise more workers for the yatra.

