Raipur: Results of Chhattisgarh Municipal Election were out on Friday, in which Congress has registered a landslide victory in four municipal corporations, five municipalities and six nagar panchayats.

Only in Birgaon Municipal Corporation and Jamul Municipal Council, the results were not as per the Congress's plans. Barring these two places, Congress achieved absolute majority in most of the urban local bodies election.

The party has expressed happiness over the spectacular victory and thanked the people of Chhattisgarh for reposing faith on the Congrees party.

PCC Chief Mohan Markam said that victory was achieved due to the planning of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

BJP had made serious allegations against Congress regarding the results of the civic elections. Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the Baghel government had openly used 'money' and 'muscle power' during the elections.

"In some places our candidates were losing by a margin of 2 or 4 votes in the elections conducted through ballots. When the candidates were losing by a margin less than 10 votes, there is a scope of abuse of power. That's why the Congress government did not use the EVM machine," added Kaushik.

On other hand, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated the father -daughter duo Ubarandas Banjare and Shushila Markande for winning the Birgaon urban local bodies election. The duo won the election from different wards of the Birgaon Municipal Corporation. Ubarandas fought on Congress ticket while Shushila Markande contested the election as an independent candidate.

Congress registered a victory on 19 seats out of 40 in Birgaon Municipal Corporation, while 10 seats went into BJP's kitty. In Shivpur Charcha Municipal Council seats Congress bagged 8 seats out of 15, while five bagged by BJP and the remaining two went to independent candidates. In Naharpur Nagar Panchayat Election, Congress won on 11 seats out of 15 and four went to BJP.