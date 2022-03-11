Dehradun: BJP Uttarakhand state president Madan Kaushik, who won from the Haridwar assembly constituency on Thursday by a margin of close to 16,000 votes, said BJPs win in the northern state was accelerated by gaffes made by Congress. Kaushik highlighted the Opposition's move of criticizing the state government on issues directly connected to the people as a sure-shot reason for its failure.

congress-kept-questioning-good-work-by-govt-cm-dhami-could-not-attend-to-own-seat-madan-kaushik-day-after-bjp-uttarakhand-victory

"The Congress has been such a bad situation, that they even kept questioning good work done by the government. Not only did they raise questions on the COVID vaccine, but also tried to attack the BJP based on a variety of issues, including armed forces and other issues closely associated with the people.

This negative brand of politics will not work any longer. Questions were raised on the vaccine administration campaign. They branded it as a vaccine from BJP and PM Modi. India is the only country where 80 crore people are being given ration without any cost, and they are cursing him for it," Kaushik said.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns

Being questioned whether he would continue in an organizational role within BJP or was looking to move up the ladder, Kaushik stated that it was up to the organization to take the decision.

"Whatever responsibility the organization gives me, I will be there to fulfill it. We will form the government very soon. The High Command will decide whether I will have a role in the government or be given responsibility in the organization itself," he noted.

Significantly, the BJP chief also noted that he felt Pushkar Singh Dhami could not score a victory in his own constituency since he had to keep watch on other seats in the state.

"It happens so many times that the Chief Minister, focussing on seats across the state, sometimes is unable to pay much attention to his own district or his own state. Because of this, Chief Ministers have had to face similar results in the past as well," reasons Kaushik.