Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh Congress has issued a show cause notice to party leader Raja Pateriya for using objectionable and condemnable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party has asked him to reply within 3 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Ironically Raja Pateria was on Tuesday detained by Panna Police from his residence, in connection with his alleged "kill Modi" remarks. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday afternoon at Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader and former state minister for making remarks against the prime minister. Pateria has been booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

He was detained from his residence in Hatta of Damoh district early this morning. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday ordered filing a FIR against the Congress leader. On Sunday, Pateria the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organized by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.

In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will "end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime". "You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.