Congress issues notification for the party president elections
Published on: 13 minutes ago |
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
Delhi : Congress issues notification for the party President elections on Thursday. Nominations to be filed from Sep 24 to Sep 30. If necessary, voting will be held on Oct 17 and the result for the same will be declared on Oct 19. (ANI)
