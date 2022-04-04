New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha tally of Congress, which has 33 members at present, is set to reduce further as several members will retire from the Upper House of Parliament over the next few months. Since the Congress is in power in just two states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it will be difficult for the grand old party to get its nominees elected to the Upper House.

This will further weaken the party’s position in the Upper House where the ruling BJP recently crossed the 100 mark. Worst, the Congress will find no members representing several states like Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Delhi and Goa. As the grand old party’s presence in the north-eastern region has reduced, that area, too, will not have any members from the Congress. Congress members from Assam, Rani Narah and Ripun Bora retired on April 2 and the party has lost both the seats to the BJP recently.

In Uttar Pradesh where the Congress has just 2/403 MLAs, veteran Kapil Sibal will retire on July 4. In Chhattisgarh, which is with the Congress, Chhaya Verma will retire on June 29, in Himachal Pradesh Anand Sharma retired on April 2, in Karnataka Jairam Ramesh will retire on June 30, in Kerala AK Antony retired on April 2 and the party got a youngster Jebi Mather was elected in his place.

In BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh M Vivek Tankha will retire on June 29, in Maharashtra, where the Congress shares power, P Chidambaram will retire on July 4. In Punjab, Shamsher Dullo and Partap Bajwa will retire on April 9 while Ambika Sonia will retire on April 7. The Congress has lost Punjab to AAP. After the elections to the Upper House, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka will have a few members each to support the Congress besides Maharashtra and Gujarat and MP.

The party has two members from West Bengal where the Congress was wiped out last year and two in Haryana, which is under the BJP rule. In Delhi, the party has been wiped out since 2015. The reduced strength in the Upper House where the Congress and its allies used to give a tough time to the ruling BJP earlier by putting up stiff resistance against certain bills, demanding debates on public issues and even not letting the House function at times. In turn, the BJP will find it easier now to push legislation through the Upper House.