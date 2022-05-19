New Delhi: The grand old party is in direct contest with the ruling BJP and the AAP is nowhere in Himachal Pradesh, new State Congress chief Pratibha Singh says in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. Excerpts:

Q. You have a big responsibility to bring the Congress back in power in Himachal Pradesh. Who is your main rival?

A. The grand old party is in direct contest with the ruling BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make inroads here but they are nowhere on the ground. The people are angry with the BJP and want a change as the ruling party came to power on the basis of several promises but has failed to deliver on them. There are no jobs for the youth and the price rise is hitting people hard. There is no development to be seen around. In comparison, the people know about the development done during the previous Congress governments. We need not remind them.

Q. The Himachal Congress has been suffering from infighting for some time. How will you deal with the problem?

A. I deny this charge. There is no infighting in the state unit. Yes, there were certain issues raised by some leaders but we sat down together and sorted them out.

Q. But there is a talk about a tri-murti in place, including yourself, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and campaign committee chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?

A. I am trying to take everyone along. We are facing this election together and we are prepared for the big fight. Our aim is to bring the party back to power.

Q. You represent the legacy of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh. How much of that is an advantage?

A. That is a big advantage. People still believe that Virbhadra ji is alive. He continues to live in the hearts and minds of the people. I never have to remind people what the former Chief Minister did for them. The new team has rejuvenated the party workers who will now ensure our victory. Had Virbhadra ji been alive, it would have been easier for him to keep everyone together. Now we are trying to take the responsibility forward.

Q. The AAP hopes to make gains in Himachal based on their recent victory in neighbouring Punjab. What is your assessment?

A. That may be their calculation but the ground situation is entirely different in the two states. First, the AAP had been working in Punjab for the past eight years. They also benefited due to some other factors. Second, they hardly have a presence in Himachal. Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in Mandi had no impact. It was far from what they had been claiming. No leaders from Congress or BJP joined them as projected.

Q. What are the takeaways from your recent meetings with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi?

A. Well, we discussed ways to implement the Udaipur declaration.

Q. Are there plans to announce early assembly tickets or launch a new style campaign?

A. We are yet to discuss these issues. Soon, consultations will start amongst us. Then we will let you know.