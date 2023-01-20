Chandigarh: The Congress on Friday sent an invitation letter to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to join the mega rally of the Bharat Jodo Yatra marking its culmination in Srinagar on January 30.

Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala jail in case of road rage, but is likely to be prematurely released on January 26. In his absence, the invitation has been conveyed to Sidhu's wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Some reports also claim that Sidhu is currently in touch with AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sidhu's wife had actively participated in the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last week. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Jammu Kashmir's Kathua on Friday morning, where for the first time since its inception, Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a jacket as against his popular white T-shirt that he wore during the entire padayatra

Also read: Rahul wears jacket as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J&K's Kathua

On Friday, the march entered its 125th day, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was seen joining Rahul in the march today. The yatra is expected to conclude on January 26 with Rahul hoisting the tricolor in the Valley. The march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur on Thursday and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

A tight security ring, comprising of police and CRPF personnel, was thrown around Gandhi as he started walking along with his supporters despite the rains which lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir since early on Friday morning.

Many Congress activists and supporters carrying tricolors turned up a couple of hours before the start of the yatra which will cover 25 km before halting at Chadwal in the Kathua district for the night. There will be no march on Saturday. Youngsters carrying placards and garlands were seen waiting at different places along the Jammu-Pathankot National highway where the yatra is scheduled to pass.