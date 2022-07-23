Bengaluru: Congress infighting has escalated regarding the leadership row in Karnataka. After declaring his candidature for the post of Chief Minister, State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday told the leaders to zip their mouths and bring the party to power in the state.

"If you have real respect for the party, stop worshiping individuals and worship the party. Focus on bringing more people to the fold of the party. Let all leaders organise their communities and bring the Congress to power in Karnataka," Shivakumar stated.

He slammed the statement of Congress MLA and Siddaramaiah's close associate Zameer Ahmed Khan, that Muslim community has more voters than dominant Vokkaliga community and he is also in the race for the post of Chief Minister. "The CM post is not vacant now. Everyone should zip their mouth. I am telling this to everyone," he underlined.

Shivakumar defended his statement of expressing his wish to become CM as there is no harm in any candidate winning out of 224 assembly constituencies in the state wishing to become CM. Congress party Campaign Committee President M. B. Patil had earlier stated that he will not identify himself with either Shivakumar camp or Siddaramaiah camp as he has his own identity. The statement of Shivakumar stands contradicted by party leaders leading to more confusion in the present circumstances, insiders in Congress said.