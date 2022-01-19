New Delhi: Congress leaders will highlight the failures of PM Modi government on rising unemployment, financial distress, skyrocketing prices, internal security among others in a series of press conferences to be held on Wednesday in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

National secretary of the Congress party, Pranav Jha, said, "In different cities of the poll-bound states of UP, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, senior Congress leaders will talk to media and highlight the shortcomings of the Modi government on several fronts. On the occasion, we will also unveil a booklet titled 'Aamdani Na Hui Doguni, Dard Sau Guna' (income did not increase two-fold but miseries multiplied 100 times)."

"The booklet contains several other issues as well as it talks about minimum support price (MSP). The booklet points out the MSP provided to farmers for their produce by the Modi government, which was very less," said Pranav, adding, "Public is now fully aware of lies that Modi government heaped on them. The functioning of the Modi government at the Centre and double-engine government in states is known to all. It has been exposed," said Pranav.

Now, the election is again round the corner in several states, therefore, BJP will again start 'weaving lies' and start making false promises to people. Therefore, on Wednesday, to counter BJP's move, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu will talk to reporters (in Chandigarh), Rajiv Shukla (Jalandhar), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel (Lucknow), and party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate will be speaking to reporters. Whereas senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Varanasi and Mohan Prakash in Dehradun will be briefing media persons about the 'shortcomings' and several other issues of the Modi government.