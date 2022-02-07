New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress during his speech in the Parliament, the Opposition party hit back at him saying that his "ego is still waiting to lose the election".

While reacting to PM Modi's multiple comments, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Parliament talk should have been about- 12 CR of jobs gone, 23 crores of the helpless poor, Martyrdom of 700 farmers, ₹27/day of farmer's income, 84% of households have reduced income, Highest inflation in 30 years, 40-60 lakh of those who died of COVID. But the ego is still waiting to lose the election."

He also added that "In the end 'Mann Ki Baat' is this - If you don't like 'my capitalist friends', it doesn't matter. If you would like poor, labourers, youth and farmers, it will be difficult."

He also attacked PM Modi by mentioning his claim on June 20, 2020, in which he had said that "No one entered the country, no one came" in the context of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory. If that was really the case, Surjewala questioned the 14 talks that took place between India and China, allegedly regarding the occupation of Ladakh. He further added that China has captured Depsang Plain up to Y Junction and Gogra-Hot Spring.

Calling him a "king", the Congress leader slammed PM by alleging that India's manufacturing has decreased from 17% of GDP in the year 2015-16 to 14% in the year 2020-21, while imports from China grew 46% in 1 year from $66 billion to $97 billion.

After MP Shashi Tharoor made a speech in the Lower House, Congress staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to mark its protest over the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget discussion.

Commenting on it, LoP Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Speeches are being initiated. That very particular day, Finance Minister who was expected in the House, remains conspicuously absent. I think it's a breach of the age-old convention of the Indian Parliamentary System. That is why we thought it is prudent to lodge our protest by walking out from this House."

