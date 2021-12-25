New Delhi: Congress party, on Saturday, slammed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP-led Central government over his recent statement of bringing back farm laws by calling it a "concerted conspiracy" in view of upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states.

While addressing media, Congress General Secretary and Chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The concerted conspiracy to bring back the three anti-agriculture farm laws now stands exposed once again by the statement made by none less than the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Tomar."

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologized and had repealed the three black laws in Parliament by perceiving defeat in the ensuing elections to five state assemblies including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

This comes after the Union Agriculture Minister, while addressing at an event in Maharashtra, mentioned that the government took a step back by withdrawing the three laws but it could also move forward again, hinting at the re-introduction of the reforms.

Surjewala mentioned that earlier, similar kinds of claims were being made by Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra and Member of Parliament Sakshi Maharaj who had said that the laws will be brought back by another way.

"Even then we have suspected the intent of the Prime Minister, the BJP and the RSS and the Modi government and had called it a mere election stunt in view of the imminent defeat in the assembly elections. Immediately after the repeal of the laws, various BJP leaders made such intemperate statements pointing toward conspiracy of the government to bring back the three farm laws," Surjewala claimed.

In reference to his statement, Surjewala raised a series of questions, asking, "Mr Tomar, if they were so progressive then why did you repeal them and why were the entire 62 crore farmers agitating against it? After the elections to UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab and other assemblies through the back door, these laws will be brought back to impinge upon the rights of the farmers and to barter and sell agriculture at the altar of the capitalist's friends of the BJP.

He asserted, "The only way to stop the diabolical conspiracy of the Modi government from bringing back the three anti-agriculture farm laws is to decisively defeat the BJP in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other assembly elections so that a lesson is taught to the crony capitalists driven BJP government, Modi government at the Centre that they cannot annihilate the rights of 62 crore farmers of India."

