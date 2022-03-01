Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led the Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday issued the second list of political appointments in the state appointing 67 party leaders to key positions.

The announcement came a day after CM Gehlot met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Earlier, the Gehlot government had released the list giving appointments to 44 boards, Corporations and Commissions.

In the fresh list, MLA Suresh Modi has been made the chairman of Rajasthan Business Welfare Board and MLA Gajraj Khatana has been made the chairman of the State Level Advisory Committee on building and other construction under the Labour Department.

Former state vice-president of PCC Dr Archana Sharma has been made the president of Rajasthan Social Welfare Board. Similarly, senior Congress leader Meenakshi Chandrawat has been given the responsibility of Vice-President of Rajasthan Social Welfare Board. While Suchitra Arya has been given the responsibility of vice-chairman in Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, Darshan Singh Gurjar and Awadhesh Diwakar Berwa have been given the responsibility of vice-chairman in Rajasthan Backward Classes Finance and Development Commission.

Anjana Meghwal, Suman Yadav and Sumitra Jain have been appointed as members of the Rajasthan State Women's Commission in the released list. Similarly, Pratap Yadav has been appointed as a member of the Rajasthan Scheduled Castes Commission.

Shabbir Hussain Khan, Salim Nagori, Abdul Razak and Irfan Choudhary have been made members of the Rajasthan Wakf Development Council.

At the same time, Hassan Mahmood Qasmi, Salim Sodha, Sayeed Saudi, Mohammad Ateeq, Lal Mohammad, Mohammad Ashraf Qureshi and Haji Rahmatullah Qasmi have been made members of the Rajasthan Madrasa Board. Rajesh Choudhary and Dr Nizam Mohammad have been given the responsibility of being members in Bisuka. Rashida Bano, Rukshmani Kumari and Chayanika Uniyal have been appointed as members of the Rajasthan State Social Welfare Board. Similarly, Bhanwar Meghvanshi, Shankar Dangayach, Shabbir Ahmed have been appointed as members of the Rajasthan Public Prosecution Redressal Committee.

Hemraj Sharma, Mahesh Mordia, Nitesh Pushkarna, Sunil Sharma, Yugal Kishore Bablesh, Lokesh Meena, Rukma Nand Swami and Jitendra Singh Naruka have been appointed as members of the Rajasthan Youth Board. In the list, Ajit Yadav, Arun Kumawat, Kailash Soyal and Prakash Chandra Jat have been given the responsibility of Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board as members. Similarly, Azad Singh Rathod, Harish Yadav, Abhimanyu Poonia, Abha Singh Gurjar, Dinesh Gehlot have been given the responsibility of Rajasthan State Sports Council members. While Karan Singh and Bhavani Shankar Mali have been made members in the Rajasthan Heritage Protection and Promotion Authority.

Former mayor Jaipur Jyoti Khandelwal and senior leader Ashok Jain have been made members of the Business Welfare Board. Similarly, Ashok Dharaniya and Om Rajoria have been given the responsibility of members of the State Animal Welfare Board. Prem Patidar, Manish Dharania, Lalla Ram Saini and Pradeep Kabra have been given the responsibility of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board. At the same time, Rajkumar Kiradu, Pawan Sharma, Sitaram Sharma Nehru, Rajesh Ramdev, Pandit Suresh Sharma have been made members of the Vipra Welfare Board.

In the list, Ghanshyam Meher, Govardhan Singh Chauhan, Sushil Asopa and Puneet Jangu have been given responsibility as members in the Wasteland and Pasture Development Board. Govind Mehnsaria, Atmaram Goyal, Shanti Prasad Harsh have been made members of the Rajasthan Senior Citizens Welfare Board. Similarly, Kundan Yadav, Ratan Janwa, Jugal Bhati and Godaram Dewasi have been made members of the Livestock Development Board.