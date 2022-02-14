New Delhi: The Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation to meet the Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) in Delhi at Nirvachan Sadan at 4 pm on Monday amid the voters were exercising their constitutional rights in Uttarakhand, Goa and 55 seats in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Taking a jibe at the Congress for indulging in unethical tactics, the Union Minister after the meeting with EC Navi targeted the Congress Party for giving these elections a communal angle.

Speaking to the media personnel, Naqvi said that "Recently, a Congress leader said a Hindu can never become CM of Punjab. It's an attempt to give a communal color to the election. We have filed a complaint in this regard".

While launching a series of attacks against the Congress party, Naqvi said that "In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) & Congress are trying not to let Muslim women vote. Women are being asked to go to booths in burkha and insist on voting without showing identity. We've briefed the Election Commission (EC) on this matter and urged them to take steps to stop fake voting".

He later underscored that the BJP delegation consisting of Naqvi, Om Pathak, and Prem Shukla has urged the poll body to take note of such developments and take appropriate actions against the guilty.

"We've urged the EC to take note of these actions and have even submitted a compact disk (CD). We have also urged the poll watchdog to deploy more forces in order to create a safer environment for elections", Navi said.

Under the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, such statements and actions are a clear violation of the established rules and norms and such slurs even fall under the category of the corruption act, said Naqvi in a direct reference to the opposition parties.

He also condemned the Congress party for demanding proof of the Surgical strike and said that such moves and tactics display the ideology of Congress. Such actions are an attack on the honor and bravery of our Armed forces, he added.