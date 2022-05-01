Chandigarh: Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala called the 'Patiala clashes' unfortunate and said, "nothing can be worse than forces working against the country rasing 'pro Khalistani slogans', and the government remains a mute spectator, he said.

"Pakistan had conspired to break India through Punjab only, but thousands of people including our Chief Minster Beant Singh who dismembered himself but restored peace in Punjab by sacrificing his life. Rajiv Gandhi signed the Rajiv-Longowal accord to retain peace and harmony."

"But in the same peace-loving Punjab, 'pro-Khalistani slogans' were raised, which is not acceptable to any Indian. So the chief minister Bhagwant should not leave the matter just with the police, but he should take cognizance of all those forces behind the anti-India activities. Strictest action should be taken in this matter so that no one has the courage to challenge the sovereignty of India again," he added.

Earlier, two groups clashed during an anti-Khalistan rally taken out by local Shiv Sena leaders on April 29. Stones were hurled and swords were brandished at the clashes that took place near Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

The incident happened when the Shivsena (Bal Thackeray) was carrying out a march against Khalistani groups near Kali Mata temple in Patiala. The rally was led by Punjab Shivsena (Bal Thackeray) working president Harish Singla.

