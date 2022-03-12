New Delhi: Senior leaders of the Congress party who are part of Group 23 met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence and raised concerns over the successive defeats of the party in Assembly and Parliamentary elections. The meeting came after the Congress party witnessed humiliating defeat in the recently-concluded elections in five states.

Sources, who attended the meeting, said that during the meeting a few leaders suggested that they should skip the upcoming Congress Working Committee because, in the meeting, the CMs, Youth Congress leaders, and presidents of frontal organisations only praise the Gandhi family and do not discuss any serious issues.

Meanwhile, Anand Sharma, who is part of G-23, said that if the leaders speak assertively in the extended meeting, several sycophants oppose them. Therefore, it is necessary that only CWC people should attend the meeting. The G-23 leaders are expected to meet again in the next few days.

ANI