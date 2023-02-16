Raipur: Congress party on Friday formed an Organising Committee for the National Convention scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur from February 24 to 26. It has constituted 13 committees for the party's upcoming 85th plenary session. The grand old party is working extensively to prepare for the three-day affair.

"The Congress President has constituted the Organising Committee and the Reception Committee for the 85th plenary session of the Indian National Congress, to be held from 24th to 26th February, 2023, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," read a statement issued by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary.

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal was appointed the chairman of the Organising Committee, whereas General Secretary Tariq Anwar was assigned the role of convenor. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Suku were nominated as special invitees to the committee. Likewise, Tamradhwaj Sahu was appointed the Public Meeting Committee Chairman with Shivkumar Dahria as the co-chairman and Amarjit Chwala as the convenor.

The session is expected to be attended by over 10,000 people, which will strengthen the party's position in Chhattisgarh. The key topics to be discussed in the session will include unemployment, politics, economic growth, international affairs, agriculture and social justice. The grand old party hopes to benefit from the plenary session in the upcoming Assembly elections to Karnataka and Mizoram which will be a run up to the Lok Sabha polls 2024.