New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of resorting to post-poll violence in Tripura, senior Congress leader Dr. Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday said that the name of the saffron party should be changed to ''Bharat Jalao Party or Bhartiya Gunda Party." He was speaking to media persons after a Congress delegation met CEC Rajiv Kumar and other Election Commission (EC) officials regarding the issue.

"Today under the leadership of Salman Khurshid, we met CEC Rajiv Kumar and other poll body officials and presented our reports over the incidents of post-poll in Tripura. The poll body also expressed its concerns over the issue," said Dr. Kumar.

"The Election Commission has asked for a report from the state government. We demand that the Election Commission initiate an independent inquiry and ensure the protection of our party offices in Tripura," he added. Lashing out at the BJP, Kumar said that under the Modi government, violence has been used as a political tool to crush the opposition. "Violence is in their (BJP) DNA," said Kumar.

He further alleged that Congress leaders and workers are being attacked by the BJP cadres but even FIR is not being lodged. "This tells a lot about the functioning of the BJP," added Kumar. "All these incidences of political violence are either happening with the consent of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah or they are scared to comment on these incidents. Why are they silent on such issues?"