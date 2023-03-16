New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo against the 'Modi-Adani' controversy, the Congress party on Thursday termed the Chairman and Founder of Adani Group Gautam Adani as the 'Ring Master Gogo' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Adani facilitated jobs to several Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the Narendra Modi government.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "I remember one statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he said that one person will have his impact on several people. Today, I understood what Modi was referring to. Gautam Adani has provided jobs to several NDA ministers and MPs."

Lambasting further, Khera said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put all his ministers on roster duty. Ministers like Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani and others have been engaged in attacking the opposition for the last few days." "Thanks to Adani that every MP in the Cabinet got an opportunity to voice their opinion. Otherwise, only the voice of PM Modi could be heard," Khera added.

Also read: 'I don't think they will let me speak in Parliament, govt still scared of Adani issue': Rahul Gandhi

"Whenever Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the BJP to divert the attention did not allow the session to continue. BJP is scared that somebody will raise the Gautam Adani issue in Parliament," Khera said. Meanwhile, uproarious scenes were witnessed in both Houses of Parliament on the issue.

For the fourth consecutive day, several opposition MPs gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Adani issue. Gautam Shantilal Adani is a billionaire industrialist. He is also the Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, a multinational company, involved in the construction of seaports and airports and several other operations in the country.