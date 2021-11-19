New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a stunning announcement, on Friday, saying that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, the Congress party dubbed the move as "election fear" as the move comes months prior to the 2022 Assembly elections in the states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made by PM Modi during an address on the occasion of Guru Purab festival when Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birthday is celebrated across India.

Congress welcomes move to repeal farm laws, but calls it 'fear of elections'

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets, said, "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!"

However, he gives credit to his own party as well, saying that it is a great victory for the farmers and for Congress which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa said, "For this, I congratulate the determined, strong and courageous farmers of the whole of India and especially Punjab, who have been sitting on the border of Delhi for the last one year. It came late, but it came right, I welcome this decision."

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu gave a reminder of his demands to the Punjab Government by tweeting, "Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction…. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. Your sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt (Punjab Government)….accolades"



Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal mentioned the deaths of farmers who were protesting at Delhi borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws, by tweeting, "PM in UP: Will roll back the three farm laws. Welcome, move. Wisdom dawns because of UP elections. Lost lives could have been saved!"



Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill slammed the Central Government over this matter, saying, "Big victory for our farmers -finally “Langar” has defeated “Lathi”, Farmer “will power” has defeated BJP Govt “arrogance power”; Lest we forget 700 farmers lost their lives in an attempt to break the arrogance of BJP Govt - PM should apologise with folded hands to bereaved families-Nation will not forget the injustice done by BJP."



Congress General Secretary incharge KC Venugopal said in a tweet, "Our annadatas have emerged victorious at last! The U-turn by Modi govt to repeal the #farmlaws owing to year-long united protests held by our farmers, the Congress party & Opposition is a testimony to the fact that truth & justice will always prevail."



Interestingly, soon after this announcement, the first reaction that came over the matter was of former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and showed confidence that the Central Government will continue to work for the welfare of farmers.



He tweeted, tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well, "Great news! Thankful to PM Narendra Modi Ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani!"

After resigning from Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh had several meetings with BJP's top leadership and Union Ministers where he had demanded the repeal of three controversial farm laws.