Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Congress was "like an ocean" and it people leaving it "did not make much difference to the party".

"Congress is like an ocean and it does not make much difference if someone leaves the party. Those who left in the past came back," he said while speaking to the media.

Gehlot's remarks come a day after Congress leader RPN Singh resigned from the party and joined BJP. "Congress is the only party known in every village of the country. BJP is in power but no one cares about it in the North-East region and South India. Congress is not in power but the party has a grip over every household in the country. So, leaders leaving the Congress party won't make much difference," Gehlot said.

Asked about senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gehlot said, "Such discussions will keep on circulating. However, what is amply clear is the thought and approach of the BJP as a party. Unemployment in the country has gone up and youth are unhappy. Such things are not discussed. It is clear that what the Modi government had promised in 2014 was a lie," he said.

Read: 'Ironic that Congress doesn't need his services', Sibal on Padma award to Ghulam Nabi Azad